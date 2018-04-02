Getting off scot-free

Speaker Benjamin J.F. Cruz on March 16 introduced Bill No. 261-34, which would raise the tax on improvements of all real property on Guam. His purpose is to raise approximately $13 million for the Guam Department of Education in fiscal 2019 to fund maintenance in Guam’s public schools. But at what cost to the homeowners on Guam?

Cruz made the point that even with the tax increase — which would double the Real Property Tax on the improvements of land from 7/18% to 7/9% — Guam would still have the . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.