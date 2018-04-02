Fuel tax bill could increase gas cost

BY JOHN I. BORJA

Journal staff

The president of Mobil Oil Guam Inc. said a recent bill that changes exemptions to the liquid fuel tax is not in the best interest of the region’s economies.

Bill No. 257-34, introduced by Sen. Telena C. Nelson, seeks to no longer exempt fuel exports to a point outside of Guam from the liquid fuel tax. The intention of the bill is to create an additional revenue source, as much as $4.5 million annually, to support . . .

