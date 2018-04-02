Court of Federal Claims releases opinion on BOS contract; available to MBJ subscribers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Court of Federal Claims released March 29 its opinion for granting the claim for injunctive relief of DZSP 21 LLC.

Among its findings, the court said that the Navy had mistakenly awarded Fluor’s staffing proposal a strength, despite the fact that Fluor intended to reduce salaries of incumbent employees. The court determined that “the Navy’s evaluation of DZSP’s proposal was arbitrary and capricious … .” It further said, “Because there is no evidence . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.