Corporate Giving – April 2, 2018

Twenty teams have committed to participating in the 2018 Marianas March Against Cancer, which will be held at Admiral Herbert Gladstone Hopwood from May 11 to May 12. Companies participating include Triple J, Bridge Capital, Docomo Pacific, Imperial Pacific International, IT&E, Marianas Health Services, Pacific Islands Club, Tan Holdings and Tribe Marianas.

Several teams partnered with local companies for can drives, sports tournaments, brunches and happy hour fundraisers to support the cause. Upcoming and ongoing fundraising events include the following: