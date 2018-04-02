Business move towards plastic bag reduction

BY JOHN I. BORJA

Two bills in the 34th Guam Legislature aim to reduce and eliminate the use of single use plastic bags on Guam — an effort already seen at several local retailers.

ABC Stores and Pay-Less Supermarkets have been making efforts to curb the amount of plastic bags they use at their stores to reduce environmental harms to the island. These efforts include using eco-friendly bags and creating incentive programs to encourage people to bring reusable bags when shopping.

