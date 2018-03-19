University engineers a solution to islands needs

BY MAUREEN N. MARATITA

Journal Staff

On March 19, the University of Guam will begin construction on the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded $21.7-million School of Engineering with a groundbreaking ceremony.

For the islands, the school will offer an opportunity for engineering students to complete their education on Guam. For islands businesses, the school offers a workforce likely to fill its need for engineers.

For Dean Shahram Khosrowpanah, the school has been years in the making.

At present, UOG has a two . . .

