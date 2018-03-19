Tumon sands to target broader demographic with family restaurants, entertainment

BY LARA O. NEUMAN

Journal Staff

Due to the decline in demand for luxury goods on Guam, Tumon Sands Plaza will replace some of its luxury boutiques with family restaurants, mid-priced retail stores and entertainment to attract a broader market in 2019.

Casual dining restaurants Red Lobster and Olive Garden will both open doors in the coming months at Tumon Sands Plaza, and the shopping center is in discussions with national and international retail and entertainment offerings to add to its tenants.

“[With] the changing profile of the visitors, especially the growing market of Korea, the . . .

