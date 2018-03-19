News flash — Hospitality companies partner for hotel upgrade

An artist’s rendition of the Grand Plaza Hotel’s new lobby is inspired by the work and creative design of Steven Zhao, a local interior designer and artist.

Photo courtesy of Sentry Hospitality LLC

Sentry Hospitality LLC, which does business as Wyndham Garden Guam and Days Inn Guam, announced that it has entered into partnership with Grand Pacific Hospitality LLC, which does business as Grand Plaza Hotel.

The two . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.