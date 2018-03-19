Military – March 19, 2018

Guam Guard conducts roadside cleanups

BARRIGADA, Guam — Soldiers and airman from the Guam National Guard as well as Department of Military Affairs civilians conducted roadside cleanups on Feb. 16. The cleanup took place along Army Drive in Barrigada, Marine Corps Drive and the Guam Veterans Cemetery and Nimitz Hill in Piti.

The Guam National Guard and the Department of Military Affairs adopted Army Drive and the Guam Veterans Cemetery through the Lieutenant Governor’s Island-wide Beautification Task . . .

