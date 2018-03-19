Marshalls takes action on North Korea sanctions

BY GIFF JOHNSON

Marshall Islands Correspondent

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — Responding to ramped up sanctions against North Korea by the U.S. government, the Trust Co. of the Marshall Islands cancelled registration of one corporation with North Korean links, said company officials.

“There was one Marshall Islands entity included in the [U.S. sanction] listing, Kingly Won International Co. Ltd., which was immediately forcibly annulled upon the Registrar learning of its inclusion on the [U.S.] list,” said James Myazoe, who manages the TCMI in Majuro.

TCMI and its partner company International Registries Inc. in Reston, Va. operate the . . .

