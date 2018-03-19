Management styles pros and cons

BY THOMAS D. SHARTS

A manager of a business has a plethora of management behaviors he/she might implement to get the job of administration done. However, in most cases, persons in charge hold a distinct preferred style of management that pervades their daily management conduct.

As these management styles are examined, let us consider the fact that citing the pros relates to how we can build upon behavioral conduct that is already producing effective results. Moreover, by citing the cons, we give special consideration as to how we might improve upon some management behaviors that are . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.