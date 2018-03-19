Legislative Review

Signed into law by Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres

P.L. No. 20-42

Appropriates nearly $24.03 million of casino revenue to the NMI Public school System, CNMI Board of Education, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Division of Land and Natural Resources for coconut rhinoceros beetle intervention and prevention, Northern Marianas College, Northern Marianas Trades Institute, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Child Care Development Fund and Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program, Office of Planning and Development, CNMI Drug Court, Office of Management and Budget, Office of the Governor for advocacy in Washington, D.C., land compensation . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.