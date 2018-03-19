Forums, forgettable fans and finding a parking space

Life in the islands should be calm and quiet, but March is off at a racing pace.

Some 500-plus of us attended the Guam Industry Forum on March 7 and 8, hosted by the Guam Chapter of the Society of American Military Engineers. …

This forum had those of us who are long-term members of the business community remembering previous industry forums and also the Department of the Interior’s investment conference in 2009. The Guam Military Buildup was supposedly just around the corner.

Based on assurances from top D.C. military and civil servants, several off . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.