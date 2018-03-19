First slaughterhouse in Palau open for business

BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON

Palau Correspondent

KOROR, Palau — The first ever pig slaughterhouse in Palau officially opened on February 9 and the Bureau of Agriculture is hopeful that it will help improve local food production within the island nation.

According to Fred Sengebau, director of the Bureau of Agriculture, before the slaughterhouse was built, Palau’s pork industry consisted of a few pig farmers raising pigs for funerals and other special occasions.

Palau, he said has been relying on imported pork meat to satisfy the island’s demand.

Sengebau said the Animal Production Project was established . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.