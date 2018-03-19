Caution — emotional hijacking in progress

BY JOHN R. RIVERA

When was the last time you acted, said, or did something that you later wish you hadn’t? When was the last time your emotions got the best of you? I realize that was an unfair question. Let me rephrase — when was the last time this happened to your “friend”? In Emotional Intelligence terms, we call that being “emotionally hijacked.”

Emotional hijacking happens the moment emotions start to get the best of us. Here, emotions control behavior and one simply reacts without thinking. This outburst typically has undesirable consequences, unfortunately experienced . . .

