Senators approve BPT increase, sales tax

The 34th Guam Legislature during a special session on March 15 narrowly passed a bill that would temporarily raise the business privilege tax by 1% and later implement a 2% sales tax.

Senators voted 8-7 in favor of Bill No. 248-34, which is sponsored by Sen. Joseph S. San Agustin. The intention of the bill is to remedy the government of Guam’s $67 million shortfall by implementing cost reductions and enhancing revenues to address shortages in specific areas including the Guam Department of Education and the Guam . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.