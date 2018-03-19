Anchors away: GPSI sets sail for off-island venture

BY JOHN I. BORJA

Journal Staff

A local small business is expanding its services offshore in hopes of not only growing, but establishing an overseas network to bring workers to Guam where need be.

Albert T. Yanger, chairman and president of Galaide Professional Services Inc., which does business as GPSI Guam, said he is excited to work alongside Virginia-based OBXtek Inc. in competing for projects in the Washington, D.C. metro area. OBXtek is a technology and logistics company that operates primarily with military and civilian clients.

The U.S. Small Business Administration last March approved a . . .

