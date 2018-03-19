AK renovating Toyota showroom

BY JOHN I. BORJA

Journal Staff

Auto retailer Atkins Kroll Inc. is renovating its showroom space to display more of its Toyota models to customers.

The renovations are sort of a reversion to what the AK Toyota Showroom looked like in the past, according to Ernie A. Galito, AK’s marketing and communications director.

The new showroom will have an open ceiling with a second floor mezzanine. Much of the office space on the second floor has been relocated to another building in the same area. With that space freed up, the finance and insurance offices, along with . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.