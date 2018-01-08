USCIS clarifies nonimmigrant status rules for economists

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services clarified its definition of an economist under the rules governing the North American Free Trade Agreement TN nonimmigrant status in a Dec. 18 release. NAFTA TN nonimmigrant status allows professional non-U.S. citizens from Canada and Mexico to work in the U.S. provided they have the proper qualifications in their respective fields.

The new guidance requires that those seeking TN status as an economist adhere to the U.S. Department of Labor’s definition of an economist under the DOL Standard Occupational Classification system. The definition . . .

