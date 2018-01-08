True Value Co. store opens in Palau

BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON

Palau Correspondent

AIRAI, Palau — Palau’s newest hardware store seems set to be a popular addition to the country’s construction goods inventory. After three months of doing business it has expansion plans.

Palau’s True Value Co., a member of the U.S. chain based in Chicago, Ill., opened on Oct. 6, and employs 16 sales associates.

Tkel Etpison, vice president of the Neco group of companies, said, “We offer high quality goods at reasonable prices and also offer exclusive products that the other hardware stores on island do not offer.”

True Value occupies . . .

