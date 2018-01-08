There ought to be a law

This issue of the Journal contains two stories that directly relate to legislation.

One piece of legislation — a bill relating to healthcare — is still in draft form. However, it is circulating in the insurance community and was also shared with the Journal.

Sen. Dennis Rodriguez, whose legislative oversight includes the health portfolio, is to be congratulated for making the effort to get a draft out to those that it specifically affects, soliciting feedback — whether that feedback is positive or negative.

As a result of seeing the draft bill, the Journal was also able to put some relevant questions to . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.