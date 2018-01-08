Standing room only

Departing travelers wait in a small holding area to transit to their gates at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam on Dec. 30. Departing and arriving Guam passengers are presently separated and held separate by make-shift panels to meet U.S. Transport Security Administration requirements. Scenes like this will no longer take place once the third-floor corridor to be used for departures at the airport completes construction in August 2019.

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.