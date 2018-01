HAGÅTÑA, Guam — The Guam Office of Technology installed the Social Security Administration Express icon onto 61 Guam Public Library System computers at six locations — Agat, Barrigada, Dededo, Hagåtña, Merizo and Yona — according to a Dec. 26 release. SSA Express is the U.S. Social Security online portal that allows users to access Social Security information and resources.

