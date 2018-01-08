Shipment of 5,000 license plates due Jan. 3

BARRIGADA HEIGHTS, Guam — A shipment of 5,000 license plates was due to arrive on Guam on Jan. 3 in order to relieve a license plate shortage, Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation Director John P. Camacho told the Journal on Dec. 28. Camacho said the shortage is likely due to a combination of increased demand and ordering delays, and the Department of Revenue and Taxation will be investigating the matter to avoid another shortage.

