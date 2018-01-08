Rocky US military relations continue in Japan

BY JULIAN RYALL

Japan Correspondent

TOKYO — There has been friction between local Japanese residents and U.S. service personnel ever since World War II ended and the U.S. government decided to retain its bases across the country to counter the perceived threat of communism.

There have been some serious crimes committed in the intervening years, although the statistics suggest that the total number of crimes by U.S. military personnel, civilian contractors or dependents of servicemen have been on a declining trajectory in recent years.

Nevertheless, such is the hostility to the U.S. military in parts of Okinawa . . .

