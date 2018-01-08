Restaurant Roundup – January 8, 2018

Infusion expands

Infusion Coffee & Tea opened a new location in Sumay on Dec. 26. The 700-square-foot space is located in the former I.D. and pass office outside the front gate of Naval Base Guam.

Archway Inc., the parent company of Infusion Coffee & Tea, is planning to open two additional locations in the coming months: an 833-square-foot space in the T Galleria DFS in Tumon to be opened sometime in January or February and a 1,629-square-foot location on the first floor of the Camacho Landmark Center in Tamuning to be . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.