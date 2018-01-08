OPA releases Citizen-Centric Reports compliance audit

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — Four government agencies were found to be non-compliant in citizen-centric reporting both fiscal 2016 and 2015 according to an audit by the Guam Office of Public Accountability: the Department of Agriculture, Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with disabilities, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense and the Office of the Governor.

The OPA compliance audit found that of the 57 entities required to publish and submit a report, 20 entities fully complied, 31 entities partially complied and six entities did not comply in fiscal 2016. In fiscal 2015, 18 entities complied, 34 entities . . .

