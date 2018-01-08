NMI visitors up 2% in November

GARAPAN, Saipan — Visitor arrivals to the Northern Mariana Islands increased 2% in November 2017 compared to November 2016, with totals of 48,039 visitors and 47,261 visitors respectively, according to the Marianas Visitors Authority Of the NMI’s biggest markets, Korea remained the top performing market at 24,388 visitors even though visitor numbers decreased by 2%. Arrivals from China increased by 9% to 16,168 visitors while arrivals from Japan decreased by 4% to 4,493 visitors.

As part of its campaign to develop the increasingly important Chinese market, MVA launched a Chinese-language version of . . .

