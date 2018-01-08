Majuro’s $500 million industry continues at strength

BY GIFF JOHNSON

Marshall Islands Correspondent

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — Although tuna trans shipments in the port of Majuro declined for the second year in a row, statistics for 2017 confirm that an estimated 330,000 tons of tuna moved through the Marshall Islands capital last year.

Majuro has been the world’s busiest tuna transshipment port for the past four years, as purse seine fishing vessels have flocked to this well-positioned — and outfitted — port for the tuna industry

Tuna prices on the world market fluctuate, but were in the $1,500 to $2,000 per ton range for most . . .

