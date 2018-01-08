KPC’s appeal denied in damages and reimbursement lawsuit

In a case on appeal for the fourth time, the Supreme Court of Guam on Dec. 29 upheld the decision in denying KPC post-termination damages following the termination of its lease.

George and Matilda Kallingal, P.C., GJADE Inc. and Fortune Joint Venture — collectively known as KPC — entered into a joint venture agreement in December 1993 for the purpose of financing and constructing a commercial building in Mangilao known as Legacy Square. In June 1994, Rosario T. Quichocho, represented by Joseph T. Duenas, estate administrator, leased property to GJADE.

In 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that KPC . . .

