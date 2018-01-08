Interest in governor of Guam’s RFP for lobbying services

BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal Staff

The Office of the governor of Guam issued a request for proposal for professional federal and territorial lobbying services on Dec. 29.

So far, two U.S. mainland-based parties have sent email inquiries to the Governor’s Office and were directed to download the RFP packets available on the Governor’s Office website, Oyaol Ngirairikl, director of communications at the Office of the Governor, told the Journal.

This is the second incidence of a lobbyist being hired in the Mariana Islands within the past year.

According to Journal files, in 2017 the Northern . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.