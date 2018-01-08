Higher tourist spending pushes government revenue up

BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON

Palau Correspondent

KOROR, Palau — The Palau government announced in December it exceeded its fiscal 2017 revenue target by at least $3.7 million.

President Tommy E. Remengesau Jr. attributed the additional funds to higher tourist spending, despite the drop in visitor arrivals.

At a Dec. 20 press conference he said that revenue reflected the government’s tourism policy of quality over quantity.

“We are very happy that while the numbers might be down on tourists coming in, we are on track to meet our projections of anticipated revenue,” Remengesau said.

He said that increased spending had . . .

