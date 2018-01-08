GovGuam construction opportunities roundup

DOE receives $1.5 million to upgrade playground and fitness equipment

The Guam Department of Education received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior to upgrade playground and fitness equipment across 34 public elementary and middle schools, according to a Dec. 25 release from the office of the Governor. Around $1.3 million from the grant will be applied to upgrade elementary school playgrounds and around $200,000 will be applied to upgrade middle school fields and fitness equipment.

Guam Housing Corp. issues RFP for homeless shelters

Guam Housing Corp. issued a . . .

