Gelato venture pays off for small business owners

BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON

Palau Correspondent

KOROR, Palau — Since its entry to the market, a fresh offering in the Palau hospitality industry has become popular, particularly with families.

A first for Palau, an Italian-owned gelateria, or Italian ice cream shop opened in September.

In 2016, the Tansella family traveled to Palau. Falling in love with the island nation, Stefan Tansella said, they decided to move to Palau. Although Stefano was a teacher in Italy, he had some background in gelati making. After scouting sunny Palau, Stefano said he saw that a gelateria would be a great . . .

