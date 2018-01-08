Four things you didn’t know about bitcoin and cryptomania

By Jimmy Xiong and Jon Ulloa

The Cinderella story of 2017 is without a doubt Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. With overwhelming reporting in mainstream and social media, cryptocurrencies are all the rage. Some experts predict they will remain the star in 2018, while others are sounding the alarm that this bubble is about to burst. As Bitcoin’s price surges to record highs, more and more people are diving in, driven by FOMO (fear of missing out) and the allure of quick profits. While high flying tech stocks like Amazon and . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.