Corporate Giving – January 8, 2018

Lotte Duty Free Guam donated $3,000 to the Guam Visitors Bureau on Dec. 19 to assist with trash-disposal fees incurred from beach clean-up and maintenance efforts. Funds were raised by donations deposited by travelers into a collection box placed in the Lotte Duty Free Heritage Store located in A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam since Nov. 1, 2016. A total of $1,725 was collected from travelers over the course of 13 months, to which Lotte added $1,275. Lotte plans to maintain the collection box in its current location and donate to GVB during the . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.