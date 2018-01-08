Auto brand changes hands in Guam and Micronesia

TAMUNING, Guam — Atkins Kroll Inc. announced on Dec. 29 that it has been appointed the BMW distributor for Guam and Micronesia effective Jan. 1.

The auto retailer is negotiating with the current importer — Shen Corp., which does business as Prestige Automobiles — for its inventory of new vehicles and parts, according to AK’s release. AK plans to open temporary facilities for a sales showroom, customer service, maintenance, repair and parts shop for BMW vehicles while it plans for a permanent home for the brand.

Atkins Kroll is an Inchcape company distributing vehicles in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.