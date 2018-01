HAGÅTÑA, Guam — Tax refund checks in the amount of $1.3 million were processed on Dec. 29 and mailed out the next day. Refunds were for those who filed up to July 7, as well as tax returns that had errors or were being audited and have been corrected or completed. The Dec. 29 payout brings the amount of tax refund checks processed in the 2017 calendar year up to $144 million. mbj

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.