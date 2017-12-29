News flash — Auto brand changes hands in Guam and Micronesia

TAMUNING, Guam — Atkins Kroll Inc. announced today that it has been appointed the BMW distributor for Guam and Micronesia effective Jan. 1.

The auto retailer is negotiating with the current importer — Shen Corp., which does business as Prestige Automobiles — for its inventory of new vehicles and parts, according to AK’s release. AK plans to open temporary facilities for a sales showroom, customer service, maintenance, repair and parts shop for BMW vehicles while it plans for a permanent . . .

