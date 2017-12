BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON

For the Journal

MANILA, Philippines — A raft of decisions at the conclusion of the 14th Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission annual meeting on Dec. 8, will result in action to reduce marine pollution from fishing boats, help for Pacific nations to boost their port inspections aimed at reducing illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and relaxation of some tuna fishing rules.

The 26 WCPFC member nations decided to lift the existing ban on fishing on Fish Aggregating Devices on the high seas.

This will be replaced by two periods of FAD . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.