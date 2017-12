WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald J. Trump signed the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, according to a Dec. 13 release. As part of the NDAA, the Compact of Free Association with Palau was extended another 15 years. Included in the agreement is $123.9 million in funding. Although negotiated in 2010, the extension had not been formally approved. With no long-term commitment, Palau had been negotiating extensions of funds with the United States on a yearly basis. . . .

