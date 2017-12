Prego

The Westin Resort Guam’s Italian restaurant revamped its a la carte dinner menu on Dec. 1 with a focus on fresher ingredients of quality, while keeping customer favorites and adding new items like the Maine lobster cake with plump pieces of lobster in each bite, and Penn Cove mussels with chorizo in a white wine sauce. Try the never-frozen fresh Atlantic salmon in a tartare with avocado crema or grilled over a vibrant green pea risotto with decadent lemon herb butter sauce. Or enjoy the house special 32-ounce wet-aged Certified Angus Beef tomahawk steak with . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.