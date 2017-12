SANTA RITA, Guam — Two Los Angeles-class attack submarines arrived in Guam on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. The USS Asheville is newly homeported in Guam and arrived on Dec. 14, replacing Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Chicago as Guam’s fourth homeported submarine. The USS Key West returned to Guam on Dec. 15, following a four month forward operating period to the Western Pacific.

Photo courtesy of Submarine Force Pacific

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.