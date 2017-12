“The path forward is to harness the similarities [between Guam and the NMI] to strengthen our voice, fight for the problems we both have in common and witness what can be expanded across the ocean that divides us.”

— Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres, of the Northern Mariana Islands in an address to the University of Guam graduating class on Dec. 17 at the Calvo Field House. He spoke about the significance of . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.