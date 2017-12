BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON

Palau Correspondent

KOROR, Palau — By Jan. 1, tourists visiting Palau will have an additional $100 fee in their airline tickets.

Despite the drop in tourist numbers, Palau announced on Dec. 13 that the plans to introduce a compulsory Pristine Paradise Environmental Fee for overseas visitors will push through as scheduled effective Jan. 1.

The $100 will allocate $10 for the Fisheries Protection Trust Fund; $12.50 will be divided among the states; $25 to the National Treasury for purposes related to the security, operation, maintenance and improvement of the Palau International . . .

