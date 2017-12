CCU approves rate hike

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities approved a proposed adjustment to the current Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause — or Fuel Recovery Surcharge — effective Feb. 1, according to a Dec. 7 release. The adjustment will result in an approximate 15.6% increase on the overall residential customer’s monthly bill, which will show up as an increase of approximately $33 for residential consumption of 1000 kWh. The proposal must now be presented to the Public Utilities Commission for approval.

GTA to increase rates starting January

GTA will increase its monthly internet and fiber internet rates starting Jan . . .

