BY NICOLE B. BENAVENTE

Journal Staff

A new obstetrics and gynecology clinic is ready to help fulfill the demand on Guam for comprehensive care for women.

Located in the East-West Business Center in Upper Tumon, the Center for Women’s Health provides total obstetric care, such as screenings and check-ups for pregnant women, contraceptive provision and counseling and regular wellness visits.

Dr. Teresa Underwood, the center’s doctor and owner, held her own private practice in the U.S. mainland for . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.