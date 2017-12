NEW YORK — Moody’s Investor Services has assigned a Baa2 rating to Guam Power Authority’s revenue bonds 2017 series A, according to a Dec. 11 release. Moody’s defines a Baa2 rating as medium grade and subject to moderate credit risk. The 2017 Series A bonds are expected to be issued in an amount of around $146.5 million to refund the existing 2010 Series A bonds. The authority has around $565 million in senior revenue bonds outstanding . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.