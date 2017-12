BY GIFF JOHNSON

Marshall Islands Correspondent

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine hosted a two-hour dialogue with members of the private sector on Dec. 7 at Marshall Islands Resort. “I hope this is the first of many to follow,” Heine said in greeting government and business leaders present.

About 40 people attended, including many of Heine’s Cabinet ministers, top civil servants and about one dozen business representatives.

“This is not going to be a discussion that is forgotten,” said government Chief Secretary Ben Graham, who chaired the two-hour forum. “Let’s . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.