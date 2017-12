BY MEGHAN HICKEY

Journal Staff

Two well known Guam lodgings, Golden Motel in Tamuning and Breeze Inn on Ypao Road, are receiving complete rebranding and renovation, with a pointed focus on Korean students and tourists looking for low-cost lodging with great service.

KorGuam Inc., which does business as KorLanguage, Guam Business Motel and soon to be Guam Business Inn, is the leaseholder and sole operator of the previously named Golden Motel. Dong Won Lee, co-founder and CEO, and Youngjin Kim, co-founder and investor, incorporated KorGuam in June 2017 to lease the Golden Motel from . . .

